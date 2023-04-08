Valerie Bertinelli took to social media on Saturday, April 8, where she shared a video containing a bittersweet message.

“I got some good news, and I got some bad news,” Bertinelli began.

“The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’ starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it’s its final season,” she continued.

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Being ‘Mercilessly Mocked’ By Someone She Knew Over Her Weight

“Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season,” she shared.

Admitting that she “loved making this show,” she added, “It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli On Healing After Her Divorce: ‘I’m Long Over The Narcissist’

Bertinelli also shared a message in the caption. “It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn’t so, but the final season of Valerie‘s Home Cooking start airing tomorrow on @foodnetwork,” she wrote. “We loved making every single episode for you 🤍 and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching! 💋♥️”