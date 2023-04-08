Netflix is giving “Sex/Life” the boot.

Deadline confirms that the streaming platform is shelving the dramedy series after just two seasons.

A Netflix spokesperson has said they are proud of the show, which stars Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos, and that the second season wrapped up the series in a happy and natural conclusion.

The series, created by Stacy Rukeyser, depicts the story of a tangled love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. The show was inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easto and sought to take a compelling look at female desires.

‘Sex/Life’ cast — Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty

Rumours online suggested that the second season would top off the series once the lead star Shahi announced that she had landed the lead of an ABC pilot titled “Judgement”.

Shahi recently detailed her mixed disappointed thoughts on the show’s second season while talking on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, which fuelled many to speculate on the show’s final days.

“I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” Shahi began. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” she continued.

She also stated that she was “never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this.”