“Star Wars” fans have received a lot of news coming out of Star Wars Celebration Europe, being held this weekend in London.

On Friday, Daisy Ridley made a surprise appearance, revealing she’d be reprising the role of Rey in an upcoming movie set in the wake of “The Last Jedi”.

Speaking with Variety, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained how Ridley wound up onstage in London.

“It was a pretty straightforward phone call,” Kennedy said. “I started out by just saying, ‘Hey, I think we’re getting near being ready.’ We’ve been talking a lot about what we’re doing in the movie space and I said, ‘I think we’re getting close to being ready. How would you like to go to Celebration?’ That was really the beginning of it. She was out of her mind excited.”

Kennedy also offered an update on directors Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi, who have both been reported to be helming upcoming “Star Wars” projects.

“Rian and I talk all the time,” she said of Johnson, who had reportedly been tapped to helm a new “Star Wars” trilogy. “He is unbelievably busy. So we’re not actively involved in anything at the moment because he’s doing another one of the ‘Glass Onion’ movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It’s a big commitment of time, so that’s really on him.”

As for Waititi, Kennedy said the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director is currently working on a standalone “Star Wars” movie.

“Taika is still working away,” she said. “He’s writing the script himself. He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But we’re going to make that one day.”

In addition, Kennedy addressed the future of Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which doesn’t appear to have one — at least for the moment.

“That is not an active development,” she said of a second “Obi-Wan Kenobi” season. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”