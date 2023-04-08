Morena Baccarin’s performance as Vanessa Carlysle may not appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of “Deadpool”.

“It may or may not work out,” succinctly stated the actor while speaking on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

According to the star, she was tapped to star in “Deadpool 3” as Vanessa Carlysle, fianceé to Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. However, the project has stalled because “we have not agreed on terms.”

The sequel is set to be the first “Deadpool” movie set in the MCU.

Her character’s life ended at the beginning of “Deadpool 2” in a comedic nod to ‘fridging’, a storytelling mechanism used to forward the plot of a male character at the expense of a female character.

Deadpool — Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

However, her death in the “Deadpool” franchise doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll no longer have an appearance in the MCU renditions. After all, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is set to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds in the new “Deadpool 3” despite his Wolverine passing away in 2017’s “Logan”. Jackman has stressed that “Deadpool 3” won’t jumble the timelines of the two films.

“Yeah, what is up with ‘Deadpool 3’? That’s a really good question,” Baccarin stated while on the podcast.

“I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

“This movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool. So we’ll see. Hugh is going to be a huge part of it. I’m sure he’ll be great,” she finished.