Timotheé Chalamet will soon be able to add ‘singer’ to his Hollywood resume.

The 27-year-old actor is slated to be Bob Dylan in the James Mangold-directed biopic “A Complete Unknown”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mangold recently revealed to Collider at London’s “Star Wars” Celebration that the “Dune” star would be dipping his toes in the world of singing for the starring role. When asked if Chalamet would be singing in the film, the director responded: “Of course!”

Mangold further detailed why the biopic, based on a 2015 book by Elijah Wald titled Dylan Goes Electric, appeals to him.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” Mangold expressed.

“It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

Mangold confirmed that filming would begin in August and that he would include music icons like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez in the flick.

Mangold has a busy schedule ahead of him, as the release of his film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is planned for June 2023. As does Chalamet, whose films “Dune: Part Two” and “Wonka” will be playing in theatres this fall and winter.