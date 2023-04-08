“Games of Thrones” alum continue to find it challenging to watch HBO’s prequel series “House of Dragons”.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently told Entertainment Weekly he couldn’t bring himself to watch the spin-off past the opening credits. The show’s title sequence gains inspiration from “Game of Thrones”, which made the actor feel like it’s “too soon” to begin indulging in the show.

“I have not [seen ‘House of the Dragon’],” Coster-Waldau began. “One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar,” he states, “I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'”

“I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it and then there’s the whole thing,” Coster-Waldau added. “But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

His “Game of Thrones” co-star Emilia Clarke shares a similar mindset, telling Variety earlier this year: “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange.”

Clarke explained that she was “avoiding” the series because it reminded her of “school reunion that’s not your year.”

“House of the Dragon” will begin producing its second season this year.