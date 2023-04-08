Pedro Pascal is excited to star in his next project, “Strange Way of Life”.

“The Last of Us” star will be stepping into the role of Silva, a gun-toting cowboy, alongside Ethan Hawke, who will star as Sherrif Jake.

The short film, which Pedro Almodóvar directs, is 30 minutes and is prepped to air at Cannes Film Festival in May.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Almodóvar, who is openly gay, described the film as “his answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain'”, the Oscar-winning queer Western film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger from 2005.

“The story is very intimate,” he continued. He was also asked if there was a romantic element to the plot, to which he replied: “You can guess… I mean, masculinity is one of the subjects of the movie.”

While speaking to Insider on Thursday, Pascal said it was “without question” to sign onto the role.

“[Almodóvar] absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, colour, culture, rebellion and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style,” Pascal celebrated.

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question.”