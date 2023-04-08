The Jonas Brothers are not one for giving each other advice regarding their kids.

Kevin Jonas, the eldest of the brothers, was on SiriusXM on Friday, where he explained that he and his brothers, Nick and Joe, don’t hand out parenting advice to each other.

“We really don’t give each other advice about family. It’s kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way,” Kevin, 35, told the radio network.

The brothers were then asked if the “unspoken rule” was intact due to their working relationship, to which Nick, 30, responded: “Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child.”

“I think we all sort of understand that and just say, ‘You do your thing. I’m just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,’ and that’s how it goes,” he added.

“It’s a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it’s the right thing,” Nick joked, continuing: “So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you.”

All three of the iconic musician brothers have kids.