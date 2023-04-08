Miley Cyrus’ chart-topping smash “Flowers” is the most globally consumed song thus far in 2023.

Variety reports that a new music sales data aggregator, Luminate, announced that global music streams surpassed the one trillion mark on March 31. Cyrus’ empowerment anthem, “Flowers”, helps bolster the number with its 1.16 billion streams.

The Billboard #1 hit was released on January 12 and immediately set the internet ablaze when fans began linking the dance-pop track’s lyrics to her breakup with ex Liam Hemsworth.

The song blossomed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed planted for six weeks. A press release from the pop star’s record label also confirmed that “Flowers” holds the Spotify record for most streams in a single week.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” trails behind “Flowers” on Luminate’s data, with third place being taken by The Weeknd’s remix of “Die For You” featuring Ariana Grande.

Luminate announced that the most-streamed album of 2023 so far globally is Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, the first non-English album to earn this coveted title.