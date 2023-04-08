Click to share this via email

Halle Berry lives life on her terms.

The critically acclaimed actress uploaded a mesmerizingly eye-popping shot of her drinking a glass of wine in the nude while on a balcony to Instagram on Saturday.

“I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday,” the Oscar-winner wrote alongside the image.

Her celebrity pals voiced their praise in the comment section, with Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe writing a flurry of clapping hand emojis.

Former Destinys Child band member Kelly Rowland also commented: “YES!!!!”

Berry appears to be embracing body positivity lately. She also posted a series of almost-nude snapshots to Instagram and Twitter two weeks ago.

The actress shared images of her covering her topless body in a foggy mirror, presumably after a shower.

“Mump day self love 🤍,” wrote the star alongside the steamy pics.