Rachel Brosnahan is getting emotional about how much “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has impacted her life.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress joined the series’ director, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and her fellow castmates, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Caroline Aaron and Michael Zegen, at PaleyFest for a panel to discuss the show’s fifth and final season at the Hollywood Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, April 14.
The role of Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel, a woman who uncovers a talent for stand-up after her husband leaves her and her kids, has changed Brosnahan’s life. Her performance has achieved mass critical acclaim and earned her Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe awards.
“It’s changed my life,” she tearfully addressed the audience at PaleyFest.
“It’s changed me in ways that I’ll probably be discovering for a really long time. I have gained a second, a third and a fourth family from this experience. I’ve been taken care of, uplifted and loved throughout this process in ways I never could have imagined you could experience at work. I’ve learned to trust myself in ways that I didn’t heading into this show. I’ve learned to be braver in the pursuit of something scary. I have grown up on this show.”
The show’s director, Sherman-Palladino, was more forthright in her perspective: “I hate that this is ending. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it. It’s horrible and awful,” she said. “Because I love these people so much and seeing them tonight, I just want to grab them a lot — unnecessarily and for random reasons.”