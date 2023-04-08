Click to share this via email

Shemar Moore is sharing a glimpse of his newborn baby.

The actor shared some heart-melting new snaps of his daughter Frankie on Instagram on Saturday, and she undoubtedly resembles her father.

In the first side-by-side shots, Shemar and the baby can be seen striking a similar facial expression. With their mouths wide open, the parent and daughter duo shout joyfully.

“Frankie and Daddy TWINNING 😜😜 …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag 👒💗,” Moore captioned the sweet post.

The second photo in the upload shows Frankie in adult-sized straw hat.

Moore welcomed the baby into the world with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on January 24.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” said an exclusive rep to People at the time.

Moore shared a photo of his mother Marilyn’s grave on Instagram in February, in which he revealed it was his mother’s “dream” for him to one day have a family of his own.