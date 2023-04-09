King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle

The royal family gathered on Easter Sunday to attend a church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Not only is this the first Easter since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Easter service comes on the date of a somber anniversary for the royals, marking the second anniversary of the death of Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 on April 9, 2021.

READ MORE: How The Royal Family Is Marking Their First Easter Without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the procession to the chapel, followed by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and wife Duchess Sophie.

Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate were also in attendance, accompanied by children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with both parents and each of the children greeting the priest with a handshake.

Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also in attendance were Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second child.

Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, the royal family paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death, sharing poem written by Britain’s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage accompanying a video montage of moments from Philip’s life.

“Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” read the caption.