Molly Shannon returned to host this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, on which she was a member of the cast from 1995 until 2001.

In one sketch, Shannon revived one of her more familiar comedy creations: dancer Sally O’Malley, who likes to kick, stretch and kick before declaring, “I’m 50! Fifty years old!”

The sketch featured Sally hired by the Jonas Brothers — the episode’s musical guests — as their new tour choreographer.

Even though it’s been more than 20 years since Sally was first introduced on “SNL”, she’s still 50 — something she addressed by telling Bowen Yang’s character, “Honey, I’ve been 50 since before you were born.”

When the JoBros arrive — costumed in outfits identical to Sally’s — she hikes up their waistbands to the appropriate level before instructing them to “put some bonus in your Jonas.”

meet the new @jonasbrothers choreographer pic.twitter.com/GgZNU8YydZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Sally O’Malley wasn’t the only classic character that Shannon brought back from her days as a cast member. In another sketch, she revived painfully unfunny comedian Jeannie Darcy and her lame catchphrase, “Don’t get me started, don’t even get me started.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.