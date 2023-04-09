Back in 2021, Meghan Trainor revealed that she and husband Daryl Sabara have side-by-side toilets in their bathroom.

The twin toilets came up when the “All About That Bass” singer appeared on Australian radio show “Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie”, and she confirmed she and her husband were still enamoured of them.

“I’ve never loved anything else in my house more than I love my two toilets next to each other,” she said.

She did, however, clarify that the experience was specifically geared toward for No. 1, not No. 2.

“We don’t poop together, though, because my husband can drop it like it’s hot,” she explained. “Narsty farts.”

She continued by explaining their shared bathroom ritual. “My husband and I, we pee together, though. We hold hands; he sits when he pees. We hold hands while we pee. We’re like, ‘What are we doing together, baby?’ We have a calendar in there,” she shared, revealing they’d initially considered installing the toilets to face each other before settling on the current configuration.

“Nobody is in love like we are. Everyone is like ‘ew,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Your husband doesn’t come hang out with you while you pee?’”