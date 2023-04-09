Andy Cohen has been facing criticism for asking guests on “Watch What Happens Live”, and during a recent edition of his SiriusXM “Radio Andy” show, he addressed a DM he’d received that slammed him for gushing over reality TV stars for “looking so thin and asking if they’re taking Ozempic.”

According to Cohen, reported TooFab, the message read: “Tonight was the third ‘Watch What Happens Live’ guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic.”

Cohen didn’t deny he’d been doing it, but explained that when a guest shows up with a noticeable weight loss, it becomes the elephant in the room that he feels needs to be confronted.

“Well, you know what? This woman — she’s right,” he said, referring to a recent appearance by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania, in which he asked whether she was using Ozempic and she confirmed that she was, in preparation for the upcoming taping of the “RHONJ” reunion show.

“I said to [Dolores], ‘You look great,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yep, you better believe it!’ I was happy that she told the truth about it, by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t,” said Cohen.

Cohen also clarified that he didn’t congratulate her for her weight loss, as the DM suggest, but admitted that he understands the “slippery slope” about discussing someone’s rapid weight loss.

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching,” Cohen explained. “I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened.”