Russell Crowe has confirmed that he has no involvement in the upcoming sequel to “Gladiator” — but he kind of wishes that he did.

During a recent interview with Collider, Crowe was asked if there was anything he was hoping to see in the sequel.

Admitting he doesn’t know much about it, he did remark that director Ridley Scott would do everything in his power to ensure the new movie tops the first one.

“I don’t really know where they’re going to go with it,” said Crowe.

“I’m sure that [there have] been things on [Ridley Scott’s] mind for the last 24 years that he thinks he can probably do better, or something. I think that’s one of the positives about it, for sure, that it is Ridley because he’s going to want to go back into that world and create something [on] the same level of spectacle as the first one,” he continued.

“I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know?” he confessed.

“Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It’s something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I’ve been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it’s 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, ‘Gladiator’ is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart,” he added.

Details about the film are being kept under wraps, but it has been revealed that Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will star as Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

It’s also been reported that Barry Keoghan has been in discussions to play the film’s villain, Emperor Geta, and that Denzel Washington is in the final stages of negotiations to play a mystery character that was created specifically with him in mind.