Keke Palmer is enjoying the new changes to her body following the birth of her son Leo.

The “Nope” actress is celebrating a more curvy physique these days, which she happily stated in a new Instagram video posted on Friday.

The star shared gratitude for the delivery of her six-week-old son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton, for endowing the actress with a fuller body frame, admitting that she “never had” boobs and “barely had” a butt before the birth of her son.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Says She ‘Manifested’ Son Leodis After Last Year’s April Fools’ Pregnancy Joke

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. My skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” teased Palmer, 29.

Keke Palmer — Photo: @kekepalmer/Instagram

“B-b-b-body! Get into it, get into it. ‘Cause period, period, period, period, period, period.”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Shares Positive Experiences With Psychedelic Mushrooms: ‘It Really Made Me Love Myself More’

The actress looked especially dazzling in the video as she rocked a leather hat and star-spangled earrings. Her body spilled over a low-hanging black top.

“Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son. 😭,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The Emmy-winning actress first announced her pregnancy in December while hosting “Saturday Night Live”. She then revealed the birth of her first baby in February with her partner Darius Jackson.