Orville Peck is currently seen alongside Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton on the country-music talent competition “My Kind of Country”, and in a new interview with People he opens up about getting to experience his dream collab when he teamed up with Shania Twain for their 2020 single “Legends Never Die”.

“She’s meant so much to me. I was a 14-year-old kid in South Africa listening to Shania Twain in my bedroom. She’s a gay icon. She’s a fashion icon. She’s always been an ally,” said Peck.

“And meeting her, the most beautiful thing about her is that she’s the most down-to-earth, lovely, chill person. My first experience really spending time with her was on her ranch in Las Vegas, and she was literally running her horses in the mud and just wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and we were having burritos out on the deck and just talking about horses and life and music,” he continued.

“She’s a very strong person, but she is very, very sweet and open and also a very defiant trailblazer in her own way as well,” he added. “When she first came to Nashville, she had a lot of issues about her acceptance in country music. They didn’t like how she dressed. They didn’t like what she was singing about. And she refused to be anything except this strong woman who wasn’t going to be subservient to men. And look at her now. She’s a global icon.”

Peck also opened up about his own barrier-breaking journey to Nashville stardom,

“It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work,” he explained. “I’ve met very discouraging moments in my career. But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn’t do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can’t do something, it makes me want to do it even more.”