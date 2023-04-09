Click to share this via email

Blake Lively just gave fans an inside glimpse into her family vacation.

The “Gossip Girl” alum shared snaps from her beachside escape with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to her Instagram on Saturday, April 8.

The spread of photos included a photo of Lively beaming with a smile by the pool in a black one-piece bathing suit which featured a stomach-exposing cut.

She also shared a mirror selfie in some swirly-patterned, ’60s-inspired vacation wear.

Blake Lively — Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

Other images included a picture-perfect portrait of Reynolds on the beach and a super sweet family photo of Lively and Reynolds hanging with their moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively.

Ryan Reynolds — Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

Lively captioned the post with a notorious and fitting tongue-twister: “She sells seashells down by the seashore.”

The A-list couple is enjoying the island getaway almost two months after the two actors welcomed their fourth child together. The couple has chosen not to disclose the name and sex of the baby. However, the famous family includes sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.