Daisy Lowe is now a part of the mom club!

The 33-year-old model is now the new mother of a baby girl, which she announced on Instagram on Sunday, April 9. She welcomed the newborn with her fiancé Jordan Saul.

Lowe celebrated the birth of her baby with an ode to Easter, writing the caption: “Our Easter egg finally hatched!” The photo showcased the couple closely holding the adorable new baby.

“Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘,” she added. “I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy.”

Lowe then credited her “magic nana”, aka her mom Pearl Lowe, who is married to Gavin Rossdale, for taking the cute pic.

Lowe’s comment section boomed with famous shout-outs spreading happy words to the couple and their new baby.

“So happy for you darling!!! Sending so much love xxx,” wrote actress and former model Cara Delevigne. “Congratulations,” added Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, with a celebratory red heart emoji.

Her fiancé Saul shared his own post regarding the good news, writing: “Welcome to the 🌎 Ivy love Saul 🖤🖤🖤 👶🏽.”

Lowe and Saul announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2022.