Despite experiencing the tragic loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in December last year, Allison Holker and her kids are still maintaining a good spirit this Easter.

Holker shared three kids with Boss – Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, and Weslie, 14 – and she shared snaps of their colourful Easter celebration to Instagram on Sunday, April 9.

“Happy Easter from my babies,” Holker wrote alongside snaps of the kids engaging in what appears to be an easter egg hunt. The kids show off their multi-coloured eggs while donning big smiles.

The Easter celebration follows Holker’s devoted letter to her kids in December following the loss of Boss, in which she stated that the mom of three would stay by her kid’s sides no matter what.

“My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” stated Holker at the beginning of her post.

“The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”