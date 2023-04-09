Jack Black is already thinking about new cast members for the “The Super Mario Bros.” sequel.

Black, who voices the iconic Nintendo villain Bowser in the animated feature, wants none other than Pedro Pascal to play Wario in the film’s sequel.

The actor discussed how his chances of returning for the sequel aren’t confirmed, but he thinks “The Last of Us” star would make a great new addition.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black shared with Game Spot.

Black further explained, “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Black may be inclined to suggest Pascal after making a cameo on his Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian”, alongside pop superstar Lizzo.

“The Super Mario Bros.” has smashed the box office, raking in a record-breaking $377 million box office debut.