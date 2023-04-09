Three weeks after her hospitalization, child star Amanda Bynes is still under a psychiatric hold.

Per TMZ, the retired actress will reportedly be “well enough” to depart next week. However, there has been “no set release date.” The former teen icon celebrated her 37th birthday last Monday.

Sources close to the media outlet have revealed that Bynes is not ready to leave the facility yet, and nobody is “forcing” her to stay. The staff have been working closely with Bynes since her stay began.

Once the “She’s the Man” actress leaves, she will undergo outpatient mental health treatment to “keep her on track.”

Although her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, “have not been by her side in the hospital,” they “still support her in any way they can.”

Bynes has made it clear that she doesn’t want her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, to have any contact with her after the end of their four-year relationship in January.