Michael Lerner — an actor who is known for his roles in Barton Fink, Elf, Godzilla and more — has died at 81 years old, his family announced Sunday.

His nephew, Sam, took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me.”

The tribute included a carousel of photos of Michael throughout the years. One photo shows Micheal posed with famed comedian Eddie Murphy.

“His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special,” Sam wrote of his uncle.