Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and their family are enjoying the Easter season in Italy.

The model and her EGOT-winning husband enjoyed the best of Italy’s scenery with their three daughters, Esti Maxine, 3 months, and daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Teigen posted photos of the family exploring the gorgeous sights of Venice, Italy, with the caption: “Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕”

The photos showcased the family hitting the Venice hot spots, including a gondola ride and even a snap of baby Esti engaging in a casual game of Uno.

Teigen took to Instagram to explain Venice’s romantic importance in her and Legend’s relationship.

“John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids,” she wrote alongside several cute pics of the family cozied together.

“It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night.”

“We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve,” she recalled. “Who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own.”