Jamie Lee Curtis is coming to star Karol G’s defence after the Colombian pop star called out GQ magazine for photoshopping her cover photo.

Karol G called out the publication on Instagram on Thursday, alleging that GQ retouched her cover photoshoot in ways she disagreed with. The international pop star praised her natural beauty and claimed the photo looked nothing like her.

The singer concluded that she felt disrespected by the ordeal because she didn’t believe the photo represented her appropriately.

The Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star also took her thoughts to Instagram to back up the singer and praised her as a younger person in Hollywood who is positively using her platform.

Her post elaborated, “There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bulls**t.”