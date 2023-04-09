The Kardashian-Jenner family is sharing their Easter celebrations on Instagram.

Khloé, a new mother of two, posted the snaps to her Instagram account on Sunday. Although the reality star refrained from posting any pics of her 8-month-old son, whom she has not chosen to disclose the name of, she shared plenty of images of True Thompson wearing an array of smiles while donning pink bunny ears.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Teases Her Baby Son’s Name, Reveals Relationship Status

Kylie Jenner posted Easterific snaps of her daughter, Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, sporting bunny ears at the egg-decorated event. The beauty mogul captioned her carousel of photos with: “The sweetest Easter weekend.”

READ MORE: Rob Kardashian Turns 36: See Khloé Kardashian’s Heartfelt Message For Him

Kylie Jenner’s Easter — Photos: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Of course, the Instagram icon couldn’t help but include a selfie in a hip-hugging green dress with a sheer lower half while holding onto the Easter Bunny’s basket.

Khloé also uploaded videos of True painting some Easter eggs while showing off an array of chocolate desserts and a charcuterie board of tasty snacks.