Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are ensuring Easter is a family affair.

The 33-year-old author shared a selection of holiday photos with her husband, Chris Pratt, and their daughters Eloise Christina, who will celebrate her first birthday next month, and Lyla Maria, two and a half.

“Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one,” she wrote alongside the sweet-as-pie photos of the little ones crawling around and hugging each other on the family trip.

A video within the upload also showcased the palm trees on their trip swaying under the sun beside the ocean.

Her mom Maria Shriver, the former First Lady of California, 67, posed in swimwear and a baseball cap as she flashed a big smile with her granddaughter near her side.

Pratt is also a proud dad to son Jack, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.