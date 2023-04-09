Following the recent birth of their newborn Matilda, Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are basking in celebrating Easter with their new little one.

The 37-year-old posted two new celebratory pics to her Instagram Story.

The first photo showed Cuoco in a floor-length floral white dress as she lightly pecks the head of Matilda while the infant sits in dad Pelphrey’s arms.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco with daughter Matilda — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

In a second snap, Cuoco hung her arm around Pelphrey as he swaddled Matilda by their poolside.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

“The Big Band Theory” actress welcomed Matilda on March 30, and she subsequently shared photos of the heartwarming birth on Instagram on April 1.

“3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,’ she added in the caption of her post. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief,’ she continued.

She also shouted out Pelphrey in the posts, writing: “didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”