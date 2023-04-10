Hilary Swank is embracing her new role as a mother. The 48-year-old actress revealed on Easter Sunday that she and husband Philip Schneider have welcomed their twins — a boy and a girl.

Swank took to Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn babies and looking out at the sunset on the ocean.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽,” Swank captioned the beautiful photo.

Swank opted not to share any more details about her kiddos, including keeping their names private. The Oscar winner received lots of love from her famous pals in the comments.

Viola Davis wrote, “Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sharon Stone commented, “God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️🌹so happy for you all.”

And Kate Hudson wrote, “💫 Happy Easter Mama 💫.”

The birth of their twins marks the first kids for Swank and Schneider, who have been married since 2018. In October 2022, the “Alaska Daily” actress revealed that she was pregnant, telling “Good Morning America” that “this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time.”

“I’m going to be a mom and not just of one, but of two,” she continued at the time, later revealing on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” that twins run in both her and her husband’s families. “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Two months later, Swank showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram. In the photo, the mother-to-be was all smiles as she was seen decorating a Christmas tree, with her growing belly on full display and her two dogs posing for the camera. The actress looked comfy as well, wearing black leggings and a matching, black long sleeve shirt.

“All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” Swank captioned the photo.

