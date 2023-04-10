Prince William and Kate Middleton coordinated their outfits with their kids to celebrate Easter Sunday 2023.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were joined by their little brother Prince Louis, 4, for his first Easter church service this year.

Louis is quite a bit younger than his siblings were when they first made an appearance at the annual service in 2022.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend 2023 Easter Sunday service. — Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

George and his father, William, wore navy suits for the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, while Charlotte wore a pretty floral dress underneath her navy coat.

Kate, on the other hand, donned a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress that she’d previously worn at the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service, People reported.

Little Louis wore shorts and knee socks, as well as a blazer jacket, shirt and tie for the service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were among those in attendance at Sunday’s service, with royals including Princess Eugenie, the Tindalls, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and more joining them.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, accompanied by Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, arrive with other members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on 9 April 2023 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The service was held on the same day as the two-year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death. It also marked Charles’ first as King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022.