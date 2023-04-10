Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly bought a home in a small village not far from Wrexham in Wales, where he owns the city’s soccer club.

The Canadian actor snapped up a £1.5 million (just over $2.5 million CAD) house in Marford, according to The Sun.

The property is said to boast four bedrooms and is around five miles from Wrexham A.F.C’s Racecourse Ground.

A source told the paper: “Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.

“The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from ‘Blue Peter’, so a Hollywood star is a step up!

“It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

Reynolds, who purchased the Welsh soccer club with Rob McElhenney in 2020, is also among those in the running to purchase NHL team, the Ottawa Senators.

Fans began to speculate about him buying the team after he sold Mint Mobile in a deal said to be worth an approximated $1.35 billion last month.

