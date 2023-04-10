Click to share this via email

Keke Palmer is sharing another look at her adorable baby son Leo.

The actress gave birth in February and posted some cute photos of the 6-week-old to celebrate Easter over the weekend.

Palmer cradled the sleepy tot, who was wearing a black and beige polka dot one piece and matching hat, in the images.

One shot showed Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson holding the newborn, while another showed the “Nope” star leaning in to give him a kiss, showing off his super cute fluffy booties.

Palmer shared the photos, alongside the caption: “Happy Easter 🐣 Blessings to all! He has risen. 🙏🏾😍🥹”

Over the past month or so, Palmer has been posting an array of sweet photos of baby Leo, sharing pics of them in matching pajamas last month.

The star first revealed she was pregnant back in December while making her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live”.

She then revealed the little one’s arrival nearly three months later, posting: