Nick Cannon is announcing another new project.

The star just confirmed the launch of “The Daily Cannon”; a new morning radio show hosted by him live on Amazon’s Amp every Monday through Friday beginning April 24.

A press release confirmed Cannon “will act as a cultural guide, as he headlines each raw and unfiltered show with personally curated new R&B, hip-hop, and pop tracks; the inside scoop on celebrity and culture news; and interviews with today’s hottest artists, newsmakers and Amp creators.”

The show will be co-hosted by radio personalities Mason Moussette and DJ Abby De La Rosa and “is an innovative take on radio programs, reimagined for a social-first live audience.”

Cannon said of the hosting gig, “I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp.

“Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make ‘The Daily Cannon’ a show you don’t want to miss.

“There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live and I am excited for our journey ahead.”

“The Daily Cannon” is currently only available in the U.S., but fingers crossed it comes to Canada soon.

Fans can also tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See what he had to say about being a father of 12 in the clip below.