It’s been a year since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot.

The pair took their vows in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022 and 12 months later, they’re more in love than ever.

Despite constant rumors of a feud, which the family have denied, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest son and daughter-in-law’s special day.

She was able to be with the lovebirds to celebrate, with the trio and David Beckham posing with a cake covered in photos.

Victoria captioned the pic, “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕 we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham.”

Nicola posted a bunch of family snaps, as well, alongside a message to her other half, which read: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much baby. I love being your wife.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy 😭😭 and she was so happy!) 🥰🐣💘🫶🏻✨💖”

Brooklyn shared a snap of himself giving Nicola a movie-style kiss.

He gushed, “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️”

Nicola replied, “I love you soooo much!! 🥹🥹🥹 this is so cute!!! I love being your wife💖💖💖💖”