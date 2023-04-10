Click to share this via email

“As the World Turns” star Elizabeth Hubbard has passed away at age 89.

The actress, who nabbed eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her role as Lucinda Walsh on the hit show, passed away over the weekend.

Hubbard’s son Jeremy Bennett shared an emotional post on Facebook confirming the sad news.

“I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend,” he wrote, alongside a photo.

“Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live.”

As well as her “As the World Turns” Daytime Emmy noms, she also won two gongs for other roles — one in 1974 for playing Dr. Althea Davis on NBC’s “The Doctors”, and another in 1976 for the TV movie “First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson”.

Over the years, she also starred in series such as “Anacostia”, “Life on Mars”, “Law & Order” and “Hope & Faith”.

Hubbard starred in “As the World Turns” for an incredible 1975 episodes, from 1975 to 2010. The final ep aired on September 17, 2010.