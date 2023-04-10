Rumours about the reason Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made the decision to split continue to do the rounds online.

It was revealed over the weekend that the couple had called it quits after six years of dating.

Both their reps are yet to comment on the claims, and given how private they’ve kept their romance over the years, it’s highly likely that they won’t.

A source has spoken to People about why the showbiz duo broke up, though, telling the magazine that they split a few weeks ago mainly due to the “differences in their personalities.”

They said, “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” adding that “ultimately” the pair “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

Swift and Alwyn have been romantically linked since May 2017, but fans think they might have met at the 2016 Met Gala.

The source continued, referencing Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation.

“Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”

The source said of Alwyn wanting a private life, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public.

“The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

The exes were surrounded by engagement rumours over the years, with sources insisting they’d actually been “talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago.”

The insider added, “Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run,” noting the breakup happened “recently” and was “not dramatic.”

“They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe,” they told the mag. “They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now,” adding: “There is a lot of respect still between them.”

Other insiders spoke to Page Six about the rumours claiming Swift and Alwyn had secretly tied the knot.

One source insisted that was “fully not true.”

Despite gossip account Deuxmoi suggesting Swift — who is currently on her Eras Tour — might be dating someone “older,” a source told Page Six that the musician is “100% single.”