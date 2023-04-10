Click to share this via email

Halle Berry does not have time for social media trolls.

The actress took to social media over the weekend to share a snap of herself nude drinking wine on her balcony.

However, as per usual, some people online felt the need to respond with negative comments.

One person on Twitter wrote, “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Berry responded, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” ignoring the commenter’s remarks.

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

Numerous people praised the 56-year-old for the post over on Instagram, including an array of celebs.

Kelly Rowland replied, “YES!!!!”

Saweetie quipped, “The blueprint 💫🫶🏽💫” as Arsenio Hall added, “Hell yeah #cleveland ✊🏾”

Berry had captioned the sizzling shot: “I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday.”

The star has been embracing body positivity lately, with her recently sharing some topless snaps on social media.

She wrote, “hump day self love 🤍”