“American Horror Story” is back with a vengeance — and an unexpected new star.

On Monday, April 10, “AHS” exec producer Ryan Murphy shared a brief teaser about the upcoming 12th season.

The characteristically creepy video reveals that Emma Roberts — who has starred in multiple seasons — will be returning, and will co-star with none other than Kim Kardashian.

Just before the video’s end, a child’s voice whispers, “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

Kardashian shared the same clip on Twitter

As Murphy told Variety, Kardashian will be taking on a role that was created specifically with her in mind.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” said Murphy in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

While details of the new season are, as usual, being kept tightly under wraps, Variety points out that for the first time in “AHS” history, the season will be based on exterior source material, Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition, set for publication in August.

According to Variety, the novel “is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.” In addition, a cover blurb from author Andrea Bartz describes Delicate Condition as “the feminist update to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ we all needed.”

A premiere date for the 12th season of “American Horror Story” has not yet been announced.