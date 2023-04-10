“Stranger Things” will be returning for one final swan-song season, but that doesn’t mean the saga will be over.

That’s the takeaway from Netflix’s announcement that the streamer has greenlit a new animated series.

According to the announcement, the as-yet-untitled series will be “set within the Duffer Brothers’ ‘Stranger Things’ universe and developed by Flying Bark Productions and Executive Producer Eric Robles.”

READ MORE: Finn Wolfhard Explains Why ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’ If ‘Stranger Things’ Went Beyond 5 Seasons

While details about the animated “Stranger Thing” series are scarce, the Duffer Brothers issued a statement indicating the series will be an homage to 1990s-era cartoons.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the statement declared. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”