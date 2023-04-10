“Next in Fashion” host Tan France got his start in the fashion industry when he was just a kid, working at the family-owned clothing factory run by his grandfather.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, the “Queer Eye” star revealed that not all of the merchandise produced the factory was 100-per-cent legit.

“My grandparents owned a denim factory, and they would make denim products for Disney,” he explained.

“I say that my family was making denim for Disney, and then I wrote a book a couple of years ago, and my sister read the book, and she was like, ‘You’ve got to stop telling that story publicly,’ and I was like, ‘Why, what on earth is wrong,'” France recalled.

“And she said, ‘Well, you were too young to remember that Granddad wasn’t making denim products for Disney we were knocking off Disney,” he shared, causing host Jennifer Hudson’s jaw to drop.

“So we were selling knock-off Disney items,” he added, “and I was wearing them to school so proudly!”