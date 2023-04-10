Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share some photos of her date night in Venice with husband John Legend.

In a series of photos, Teigen shows herself getting ready for their night out, posing in an elevator and then on a balcony, attired in a black jacket over a bra with no top.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

Fans of “Seinfeld” should get the reference, given that Sue Ellen Mischke (played by future “Desperate Housewives” star Brenda Strong) was the nemesis of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Benes, who nicknamed Sue Ellen “the braless wonder” because she never wore one. Elaine bought her a bra as a gift, with Sue Ellen turning the tables by wearing it beneath a blazer, sans shirt.

Meanwhile, the mother of three has been sharing her family’s adventures in Venice with her 40.5 million Instagram followers.