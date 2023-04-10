Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are sharing photos of how they spent Easter Sunday, their first as a family of three since welcoming daughter Malti Marie last year.

Both spouses took to their respective Instagram accounts to post photos of their Easter celebration in London.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Dazzle As They Visit India

In Jonas’ post, he served up a pic of he and his wife delightedly watching their daughter play with toys.

A second photo featured a table decorated with blue-coloured eggs and flowers, along with a menu of their Easter feast.

In her post, Chopra shared a close-up of her daughter’s personalized t-shirt, festooned with bunny ears and the words, “Malti Marie’s first Easter.”

Subsequent photos feature Malti Marie examining a chocolate Easter egg — apparently having just taken a delicious bite — and exploring toys and other fun items within an Easter basket.