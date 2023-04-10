Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are sharing photos of how they spent Easter Sunday, their first as a family of three since welcoming daughter Malti Marie last year.
Both spouses took to their respective Instagram accounts to post photos of their Easter celebration in London.
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Dazzle As They Visit India
In Jonas’ post, he served up a pic of he and his wife delightedly watching their daughter play with toys.
A second photo featured a table decorated with blue-coloured eggs and flowers, along with a menu of their Easter feast.
In her post, Chopra shared a close-up of her daughter’s personalized t-shirt, festooned with bunny ears and the words, “Malti Marie’s first Easter.”
Subsequent photos feature Malti Marie examining a chocolate Easter egg — apparently having just taken a delicious bite — and exploring toys and other fun items within an Easter basket.