“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, where he offered his take on the Tom Sandoval scandal.

During the rambling appearance — described by Page Six as “unhinged,” while host Andy Cohen characterized it as a “word salad” — Schwartz insisted the Sandoval became “obsessed” with Raquel Leviss before his affair with her, and even pleaded with fans who encounter Sandoval to give him a hug.

During Monday’s edition of “Andy Cohen Live” on his SiriusXM Radio Andy channel, Cohen shared his view of the interview, and the talk-show advice he gave Schwartz.

“I told Tom Schwartz [that] you answer the question and then you stop talking, and when you stop talking, that means I have to say something,” Cohen explained.

“I think one of the reasons that people were so just enraged and activated about Wednesday’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ was that Tom was giving answers, and he would say an answer, and then he would keep talking, and then he would keep talking some more, and then in the final stretch of still talking maybe even totally contradict himself,” he continued.

Cohen offered three examples: Schwartz calling his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, a “monster,” describing Sandoval and Leviss’ post-affair relationship as “toxic,” and then encouraging people to give Sandoval a hug.

“I asked him how’s [Sandoval] doing, and he’s like, ‘Tom is really bad. He’s a shell of himself.’ Just leave it there! Leave it there!” Cohen said.

“What he went on to say was, ‘If you see him, give him a hug.’ Now that for some people was kind of a bridge too far.”