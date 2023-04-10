Jonathan Knight in front of the restored barn at his New England farmhouse, as seen on Farmhouse Fixer'.

Jonathan Knight will be fixing up a whole new batch of historic New England farmhouses.

The New Kids on the Block star parlayed his passion for renovating these historic structures into his HGTV series “Farmhouse Fixer”, and viewers like what they’ve seen.

That’s apparent from the network’s announcement that the show is being picked up for a third season, having drawn an audience of more than 15 million for its second.

According to the release, the eight-episode third season will follow Knight as he continues to restore historic New England farmhouses to their former glory, with the help of his right-hand designer, Kristina Crestin.

“Jonathan Knight has captivated a loyal audience of farmhouse fanatics who dream of owning and restoring a historic property of their own,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content. “This new order for ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ will spotlight his incredible passion to save even more of these centuries-old homes.”

The new season of “Farmhouse Fixer” will debut sometime next year.