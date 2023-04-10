“Succession” left fans shook during the fourth and final season, when the Emmy-winning HBO drama unexpectedly killed off patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in episode three. But in order to make sure the news of his character’s death didn’t leak to the internet, the 76-year-old actor said he showed up on set so that it would appear that he was filming.

“I did actually turn up for the funeral,” Cox told Deadline. “On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent.”

Despite having a plan in place to shoot a fake scene, the actor said that “it was very difficult” filming inside the church and the production team decided that “the one thing they didn’t need to do was have a fake scene with Logan Roy that wouldn’t even be in the show.”

However, Cox was already on his way to set when he found out the change in plans. And in a move very similar to one Logan would pull, he decided to show up at the church anyway. “I said, ‘I’m coming in.’ They said, ‘Yeah, but we’re not doing the scene.’ I said, ‘Look, I’m coming in because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is,'” Cox recalled.

“If I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, it’s Logan’s funeral,” the actor explained. “And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.”

With Cox able to throw photographers off the scent, his death came as a big surprise — not only because his character managed to survive after he was originally supposed to die in season 1 but also since it came so early in the final season.