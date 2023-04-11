“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged!
Brown, 19, seemingly confirmed she was set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20 — the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley — as the pair shared sweet social media posts on Tuesday.
Brown took to Instagram to post an adorable black and white pic of the lovebirds beaming, while she showed off a dazzling diamond ring.
Using some lyrics from Taylor Swift’s track “Lover” to share her special news, Brown captioned the photo: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍”
Bongiovi also posted pics of the pair in the same outfits at the beach, writing, “Forever 🤍”
Brown and Bongiovi were thought to have started dating in June 2021, but didn’t make their romance red carpet official until March 2022 at the BAFTA Awards.
The pair regularly share loved-up snaps together, with Brown recently confirming they met online.
She told WIRED: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”