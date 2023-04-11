Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple.

Taylor Swift is single in the city!

The “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with her friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, just days after news of Swift’s split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Videos and photos shared on social media show Swift smiling as she stepped out for dinner with the couple at Via Carota restaurant in downtown Manhattan, just blocks away from Cornelia Street, which was the inspiration for one of Swift’s songs on her Lover album — fittingly named after the street where she once had a home — and believed to be inspired by Alwyn.

“And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again / That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” Swift sings on the 2019 track.

The 33-year-old singer, who is currently on her The Eras tour, rocked a black, off-the-shoulder top with a pair of embroidered high-waisted jeans and black heels for the occasion. She accessorized the look with a glittering handbag and her signature red lipstick.

Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. — Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID

While Swift kept her jewelry to a minimum Monday night, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the necklace she’s seen wearing in the shots is the same “J” necklace that Alwyn gave her.

The sighting marks the first time Swift has been seen in public since ET exclusively learned Saturday that she and Alwyn called it quits a few weeks ago after six years of dating.