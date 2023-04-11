Jeremy Renner is glad to be back.

On Monday, the “Hawkeye” star was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, his first late-night appearance since his nearly fatal snow plow accident in January.

“Was this a publicity stunt?” Kimmel joked, as Renner sat down, to which the actor laughed, “Absolutely.”

The host continued, “Now if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now. Forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys, it’s you, you’re the guy.”

“Yeah, I guess so,” Renner said.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say, thank God, look at you, you look great. We’re glad to see you here,” Kimmel added.

“I got lucky in a lot of ways. I’m happy to be here,” his guest said, adding that despite breaking dozens of bones, the plow “just missed every vertebrae.”

Talking about the accident, Renner said that he was most concerned with his nephew Alex, who he was trying to protect from getting crushed by the plow, having to witness the situation.

“Alex was there the entire time, and he had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground,” the actor explained. “I didn’t see any of this, but the blood everywhere and the eye and all this stuff. I had to consider what his perspective was and that that kept happening with everyone’s perspective throughout this entire ordeal, and it’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective.”

Renner did see a couple silver linings as a result of the accident, including losing weight and giving up cigarettes.

“[The accident] was like a New Year’s resolution, so I did drop like 20 pounds, I quit smoking … it’s the easiest way to quit smoking,” he said.